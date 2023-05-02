UrduPoint.com

20 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:05 PM

20 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :As many as 20 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 20 beggars including 5 males and 15 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

