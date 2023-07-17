20 held during search operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 20 accused and recovered drugs, arms and ammunition from them during search operations in different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations in different areas in the limits of Paharpur, Daraban, Gomal University and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations.

During the operations, a team from Gomal University police station led by SHO Malik Sajid checked 35 houses. The police arrested four accused including Sakhta Mir son of Jan Mir, Inayat Ullah son of Khuda Bakhsh, Mushtaq son of Khuda Bakhsh and Umar Farooq son of Hakeem Jan.

The police also recovered two pistols, one rifle and 14 cartridges from their possession. Meanwhile, the Gomal University police also arrested three suspects and registered a case against Shahjahan son of Allah Jan under National Action Plan.

Similarly, the Shaheed Nawab Khan Police station team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle along with SHO Khanzada Khan during snap checking recovered 500-gram hashish from Daood son of Gulzaman, one 12-bore rifle along with five cartridges from Salahuddin son of Alam Din, one 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from Mustafa son of Ahmad Zan.

The district police also claimed to have arrested two thieves involved in multiple theft cases recovering three stolen motorcycles from them in the limits of Paharpur Police Station.

SHO Atta Ullah Khan conducted a successful operation and arrested two alleged thieves including Shaukat Ali son of Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Arslan son of Ghulam Abbas residents of Saim Nala who were wanted to police in several cases.

The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from them while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile SHO Daraban police station Abdul Ghaffar Khan, during the search and strike operation checked around 30 houses and 25 vehicles and motorcycles. During the checking 03 suspects were arrested, while 525 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Naqib Rehman, 01 pistol of 30 bore and 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Shah Bahram.

While in the second operation, Fasihuddin son of Ziauddin resident of Daraban arrested with 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals in different police stations.