20 Held For Doing Wheelie During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 20 youth for doing wheelie from various parts of the city during the last four holidays of Eidul Fitr.

A spokesman for the CTP said that special teams were constituted to check wheelie and violation of traffic rules on Eidul Fitr.

The teams took drastic action against violators and arrested 20 motorcyclists from Chenab Chowk, Kashmir Bridge on Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Gulberg Chowk, Babar Chowk, and other parts of the city while doing wheelie.

The accused were identified as Ali Abbas, Basit, Suleman, Bilal, Sumeer Ahmad, Zaheer, Waqas, Shaukat Ali, Ahmad, Rizwan, Murtaza, Rashid Ali, Shehzad Aliand Irfan, etc.

Cases were registered against the accused.

