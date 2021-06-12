UrduPoint.com
20 Held For Gambling In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:58 PM

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

Police arrested 20 people for gambling from different parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested 20 people for gambling from different parts of the district.

On a tip-off, police conducted raids at gambling dens and arrested twenty people, nine of them were identified as Kamran, Afzal, Rafiq, Abid, Adnan, Qasim, Mehboob, Irfan and Asif MasihThe police recovered stake money and other paraphernalia from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

