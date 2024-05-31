20 Held For Violating Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district police arrested 20 property owners and tenants in violation of the
Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance.
According to the police sources, the police teams, during search operations in the limits of
various police stations, apprehended over 20 property owners and tenants that had given or
hired homes, rooms and hostels on rent but they did not provide required tenancy particulars
to the police.
The police registered separate cases against them.
