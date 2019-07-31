20 held with contraband in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 20 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 20 accused.

The police recovered 3.67 kg Hashish, 40 liter liquor, 10 pistols, 1 revolver and 2 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The accused are: Waseem, Ali Raza, Qasim, Abdul Raof, Ijaz, Raza Khan, Arshad, Nazim Ali, Aftab, Aqil Shah, Asad, Iqbal, Noman, Muhammad Naeem and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.