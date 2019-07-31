UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:21 PM

20 held with contraband in Sargodha

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 20 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 20 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 20 accused.

The police recovered 3.67 kg Hashish, 40 liter liquor, 10 pistols, 1 revolver and 2 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The accused are: Waseem, Ali Raza, Qasim, Abdul Raof, Ijaz, Raza Khan, Arshad, Nazim Ali, Aftab, Aqil Shah, Asad, Iqbal, Noman, Muhammad Naeem and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

12 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

12 minutes ago

Man killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

No suitable mechanism to keep water filtration pla ..

3 minutes ago

Two police constables among three dismissed in Sar ..

4 minutes ago

Man dies, two injure in Quetta firing in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.