20 held with narcotics,weapons:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Police arrested 20 accused including a bike lifter and recovered narcotics, weapons and motorcycles from their possession.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Afzal, Rasool, Naeem, Waqar, Muzammal, Asjad, Qaisar, Ahsan, Bilal, Usman, Sameer, Iftikhar, Hassan, Arshad,Hanif and others,besides recovering 02 motorcycles,220 litres liquor, 232 gram ice,09 pistols and 01 rifle from them.

Further investigation was underway.