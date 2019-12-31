20 homeless shifted to Panahgah Raja Bazar

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, 20 homeless people were rescued from different streets of the city and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home) Raja Bazar.

This was stated by Incharge Panagah Raja Bazar Muhammad Iqbal Sukhera.

He said currently 130 people are staying in Panagah and 110 people are staying permanently here.

He said food items including chicken qorma and halwa were being served to the people at Panahgah.

He said all sides of Panahgah have been covered properly to protect from cold, adding that medical check-up of all rescued people have been carried out.