20 Illegal Commercial Buildings Sealed

Published June 15, 2023

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration has sealed 20 illegal commercial buildings and demolished various other constructions during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

A special team of district administration and Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a joint action at Bosan road against illegal commercial buildings and other constructions not only causing traffic-related issues but also affecting beauty of the city.

The team sealed 20 illegal commercial buildings including KIPS College, NCBA, Punjab College, Start academy and others.

The team also removed encroachment from the road and took the material into custody.

Director General MDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Akraam said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination against illegal commercial buildings and encroachment. He said that action was being taken to resolve traffic-related issues at Bosan road.

