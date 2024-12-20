20 Impersonators Found In Police Recruitment Process In Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Tank police on Friday claimed to have identified and registered cases against as many as 20 candidates and their impersonators who had appeared for recently held-KP police recruitment process.
According to a Tank police spokesman, all the 20 fake candidates and the genuine ones belonged to district Tank and further legal action had been initiated against them.
He claimed that unearthing the fraud, was reflecting the District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan’s earnest efforts for implementation of a policy that had zero-tolerance against corruption and aimed at ensuring transparency and merit in the police recruitment process.
He added that maltraces were detected after DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan conducted a thorough investigation of the police recruitment process and utilized professional verification and scientific tools to expose fraudulent individuals.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his statement, said, "a strong social system can be built on the foundation of transparency and justice, and the growing public trust in the police was the greatest proof of our success."
He further stated that actions against fraud would continue to make the police system more robust and trustworthy.
