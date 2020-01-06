UrduPoint.com
20 Indian Fishermen Handed Over To India

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Twenty Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Wahga border crossing on Monday.

The fishermen had been released from Karachi Jail on Sunday as a goodwill gesture, Rangers spokesman said.

These fishermen were arrested on different occasions for violating Pakistan's maritime boundary, the spokesman added.

Earlier, the Edhi Foundation (EF) Lahore served the fishermen with food, cold drinks and juices at Railway station when they arrived here from Karachi through a train.

On the directions of Faisal Edhi, the EF had also given gifts to the fishermen.

