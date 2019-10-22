UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Industrial Units Sealed For Causing Pollution In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:10 PM

20 industrial units sealed for causing pollution in Lahore

A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday conducted raid at 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday conducted raid at 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution.

According to EPD spokesperson, the team also issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged FIR against four units.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Ali Ejaz, who told the media that all the units sealed were causing environmental pollution therefore stern action had been taken against them.

He said that there would be zero tolerance against the elements causing environmental pollution in the future as well and no concession would be given to anybody in this regard.

