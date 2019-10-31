20 industrial units sealed for spreading pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams under anti smog operation on Wednesday, visited 37 industrial units in different areas of the city.

According to EPD sources here, during the visit the EPD teams sealed 20 units for spreading pollution.

Sources said the units were not only spreading pollution but also bothering the people living nearby these units.