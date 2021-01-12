UrduPoint.com
20 Injured As Coach Overturns Near Khairpur

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

20 injured as coach overturns near Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Over 20 passengers were injured when a speeding coach overturned at the National Highway, Khairpur, near Gambat, on Monday night.

According to local Police, a Lahore bound coach from Karachi overturned after its tie-rod opened at the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur.

The police and local residents carried out the rescue operation, while the police shifted the victims to GIMS, where some of the victims were identified as Najaf and Fida Hussan Khanzadi.

