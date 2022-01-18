20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tractor trolley

As many as twenty persons were injured as a laborers van hit with a tractor trolley which was loaded with sugarcane near Noor kubraa bypass near Muzzafergarh here on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of sadder Police

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as twenty persons were injured as a laborers van hit with a tractor trolley which was loaded with sugarcane near Noor kubraa bypass near Muzzafergarh here on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of sadder Police.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a laborers van was heading to Multan from Muzzafergarh when it reached near Noor kuraa bypass it collided with a loaded tractor trolley,Resultantly,twenty persons were injured in collision.

The injured were identified as Riaz Hussain (55), Saber Hussain (65)Fiazz(36)Ghulam Mustafa (56) Qasim(44) Nadeem(44) khalid(41) Ahmed yar(33) Muhammad Aslam (39) Kamran(22) Umer hyat (41) Tahir(34) Munawer(44) Samer Abass(43)Qalab Abass (41) Allah Bukhsh ,Noor Husnain (40)Amaar (21) Naveed Iqbal(33) and Shah khan of 21 years.

Rescuers Rushed to the spot shifted the injured to Social security hospital Muzzafergarh for necessary treatment, while Police concerned have started investigation into the incident.