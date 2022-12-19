UrduPoint.com

20 Injured In Khuzdar Explosion, Says Police

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022

At least 20 people were injured in two consecutive explosions in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 20 people were injured in two consecutive explosions in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, police said.

The first explosion occurred at Umar Farooq Chowk, a busy business center, after which the second explosion occurred as a bomb purportedly planted in a motorcycle exploded immediately after the public gathered.

As soon as the incident was reported, the deputy commissioner, Khuzdar, reached the spot and started rescue efforts.

The victims have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) for medical aid, while an Emergency has been imposed in the hospital and the search for the culprits has been started by blocking the in and out points of the city.

Meanwhile, further probe was underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident.

He directed the district administration and the officers of the law enforcement agencies to arrest the miscreants creating law and order in the province.

