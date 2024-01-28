20 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Atleast 20 people were injured on Sunday in a traffic accident when a vehicle of a wedding convoy overturned in Sanghar district.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the spot and swiftly shifted all the injured to the hospital.

According to police sources, 8 injured were shifted to Hyderabad because of critical condition.