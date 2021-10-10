20 injured in Toba Tek Singh bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :At least twenty people were injured in a road accident that occurred near Toba Tek Singh, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus carrying passengers was heading towards Faisalabad when suddenly it turned turtle on the road. As a result, twenty people received injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.