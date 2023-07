PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 20 passengers were injured when vehicles collided with each other on motorway on Wednesday.

According to Motorway police, the incident occured on M-1 (Peshawar-Islamabad) where six vehicles and three buses hit each other due to over speeding, and that no loss of life was reported.

The injured were shifted to hospital.