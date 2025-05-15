20 IUB students awarded split degree scholarship under CPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a remarkable achievement, 20 students from the inaugural batch (2024-28) of the BS Forestry programme at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) have been awarded fully funded split degree scholarships under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

This prestigious opportunity will enable them to study in China, fostering international academic collaboration. Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has extended felicitations to the shortlisted students, emphasising this as a significant milestone in the university's global outreach.

He highlighted that this partnership marks a vital step toward expanding the university’s international presence and demonstrates its commitment to providing students with world-class educational and cultural experiences. The vice-chancellor praised the efforts of Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Director of the Institute of Forest Sciences, and the faculty members who played pivotal roles in securing this international partnership.

Under this programme, recipients will enjoy comprehensive, fully funded scholarships covering tuition fees, accommodation, travel, and daily expenses. As part of their academic journey, students will spend one year and two semesters at Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and Forestry and Yunnan University in China.

This initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Institute of Forest Sciences at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and partner Chinese universities.

Beginning with the fall 2024 batch, students across subsequent years will be eligible for this split degree programme, which entails completing three years of study at the university and one year in China before returning to finish their degree. This innovative program promises not only academic excellence but also opens avenues for higher education, international scholarships, and promising job prospects in China, fostering lifelong international connections for participating students.