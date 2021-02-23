UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Kanal Public Property Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

20 kanal public property retrieved from illegal occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar during an anti-encroachment operation on Shabqadar Road retrieved 20 kanal government land from illegal occupants here Tuesday.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Sobia Hassam Toru and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad and officers of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Mamo Khatki locality on Shabqadar Road and retrieved the occupied public property from illegal occupants.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting them would face stern legal action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Shah Alam All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

24 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

39 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

53 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

57 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.