20 kanal public property retrieved from illegal occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar during an anti-encroachment operation on Shabqadar Road retrieved 20 kanal government land from illegal occupants here Tuesday.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Sobia Hassam Toru and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad and officers of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Mamo Khatki locality on Shabqadar Road and retrieved the occupied public property from illegal occupants.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting them would face stern legal action.