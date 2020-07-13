UrduPoint.com
20-kg Flour Bag Available In Market At Rs 860

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the officials of district administration to ensure the availability of flour at government fixed prices.

During his visit to different areas of the city to review the situation of the flour price and its availability in markets said that Punjab government had fixed the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 860.

He said that 100 fair shops have been established to provide flour to the people.

No one will be allowed to sell overpriced flour, he said.

DC directed the price magistrates to conduct visit of markets on daily basis for ensuring the provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates and any undue hike in the prices of essential edibles would not be tolerated.

He said that impose heavy fines would be imposed on hoarders and profiteers besides they and would be sent behind the bars.

"I will myself monitor the steps being taken for ensuring the sale of flour on fixed rates, adding that no one would be allowed anyone to exploit the masses ," he added.

