UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 KG Flour To Be Sold On Rs 808 In Khyber Pakthunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

20 KG flour to be sold on Rs 808 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has prepared policy guidelines for provision of flour to consumers on subsidized rate and now the people would get 20 KG flour (atta) bag on Rs808

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has prepared policy guidelines for provision of flour to consumers on subsidized rate and now the people would get 20 KG flour (atta) bag on Rs808.

The policy guidelines were issued to all deputy commissioners, divisional assistant directors food and others concerned officials for implementation. As per the policy document, the government has issued directives to all flour mills to provide 'atta' to consumers at subsidized rate as per their wheat quota provided by the government.

From tehsils, the district food and ration controllers would submit list of license holders flour dealers the concerned Deputy Commissioners for approval.

As per the policy document, the officials of food department would collect sample of 'atta' being sold on Government rate to check its quality at least in a week.

The District Administration has directed all the approved flour dealers to write prices of flour being sold on official rate and other necessary information on panaflex boards in their shops.

Information would be disseminated among public through media about name, address and other necessary information about the approved flour dealers.

In case of non-available of flour, the citizens can register their complaints with deputy commissioners, district food controllers and other concerned forums.

Related Topics

Media All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

24 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

9 minutes ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

9 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after je ..

9 minutes ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

54 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.