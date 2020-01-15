20 KG flour to be sold on Rs 808 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has prepared policy guidelines for provision of flour to consumers on subsidized rate and now the people would get 20 KG flour (atta) bag on Rs808.

The policy guidelines were issued to all deputy commissioners, divisional assistant directors food and others concerned officials for implementation. As per the policy document, the government has issued directives to all flour mills to provide 'atta' to consumers at subsidized rate as per their wheat quota provided by the government.

From tehsils, the district food and ration controllers would submit list of license holders flour dealers the concerned Deputy Commissioners for approval.

As per the policy document, the officials of food department would collect sample of 'atta' being sold on Government rate to check its quality at least in a week.

The District Administration has directed all the approved flour dealers to write prices of flour being sold on official rate and other necessary information on panaflex boards in their shops.

Information would be disseminated among public through media about name, address and other necessary information about the approved flour dealers.

In case of non-available of flour, the citizens can register their complaints with deputy commissioners, district food controllers and other concerned forums.