20 kg hash recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against drug mafia in Bhalwal,,arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 20-kg hashish from their possession. here on Monday.

Police said that in line special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Saddar and city police under the supervision of SDPO circle Bhalwal Taimoor khan checked various vehicles in the city and recovered 20 kg of hashish and opium from two suspected cars near Noon sugar mills and chak no.

34 SB.

The accused were identified as Rizwan s/o Gull Nawaz, Adeel r/o 09 NB, Naqeeb Shah r/o Ghundi Peeran from Malakand division.

Further investigation was underway.