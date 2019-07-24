20 kg heroin powder seized: two held in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Malir Police have arrested two drug-traffickers in two separate raids and recovered 20 kilogram Herion powder and stolen vehicles from their possession

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur accused persons identified as Muhammad Ansar and Ayub were arrested from Saasi toll plaza and Gadap area.

Twenty kilogram Herion powder and two stolen cars were recovered from them.

The raids are being conducted for arrest of accomplices of the accused, further investigation is underway, he added.