20 Kg Tumor Removed From Abdomen After Largest Surgery

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:07 PM

20 kg tumor removed from abdomen after largest surgery

A local surgeon achieved yet another marvel by successfully removing a rare tumor weighing 20 kg through conducting abdominal surgery at local hospital on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A local surgeon achieved yet another marvel by successfully removing a rare tumor weighing 20 kg through conducting abdominal surgery at local hospital on Friday.

Khadim Hussain, Assistant Professor of Surgery working in Nishtar Medical Hospital and University here removed abdominal packs after holding three and half hours long operation. Patient named Haji Bashir Ahmad, 60, resident of tehsil Rohilan Walli, district Muzaffargarh, was discharged from the private clinic located Multan and left for home.

Talking to APP, Khadim Hussain said the patient is a laborer by profession had approached him with complaints of severe abdominal pain over the last few years.

After finding heavy tumors through lab reports, he had decided to conduct surgery.

He said it was the third largest tumor surgery held in South Punjab. Earlier, he said he had removed tumors each weighing about 15 kilograms from two women hailing from this region.

Patient Haji Bashir said in this regard that he had gone to Lahore to meet consultant surgeons for the said operation and treatment but nobody 'paid heed' to him.

He offered thanks to the doctor for protecting his life by removing tumors from his body by conducting secured operation.

