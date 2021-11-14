UrduPoint.com

20 Kg Wheat Flour Bag Being Sold In Sahulat Bazaars At 1100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

20 kg Wheat Flour bag being sold in Sahulat bazaars at 1100

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration is supplying wheat 20 kg flour bag to the citizens at Rs 1100 while so far over 327,000 bags were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

Sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg and flour was being supplied to the citizens at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

Pulses were being sold in all the Sahulat bazaars, Rs 5 less than open market and chicken for Rs 10 less.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was regularly chairing meetings to review the prices of essential commodities.

He informed that the prices of flour and sugar were now stable in Rawalpindi district.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

The magistrates had been able to control the hoarding of sugar as they imposed heavy fines on profiteers, he said.

