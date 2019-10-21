20 killed, 1125 injured in 1125 accidents in Punjab

Atleast 20 people were killed while 1,125 sustained injuries in 1,009 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Atleast 20 people were killed while 1,125 sustained injuries in 1,009 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 699 were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 426 minor injured were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 484 drivers, 43 juvenile drivers, 171 pedestrians and 490 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics showed that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 296 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 88 victims.

As many as, 845 motorcycles, 136 rickshaws, 83 cars, 24 vans, 20 buses, 20 trucks and 132 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.