20 Killed, 21 Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Chilas

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Twenty persons lost their lives and 21 were injured when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Chilas, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan province in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said that the bus driver tried to take a sharp turn and lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge on the Karakoram Highway in the Yashukhaldas area of Chilas, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Chilas Hospital. Rescue sources said the death toll might rise as a majority of the injured were in critical condition.

An emergency was declared at Chilas Hospital after the accident, said the spokesperson Gilgit-Baltistan.

Giltgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq has confirmed the death toll and said the bus was carrying more than 35 passengers to Hunza.

