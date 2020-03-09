20 killed, 5 injured as bus plunges into River Indus

At least 20 people were killed on Monday and five others injured when a passenger bus swerved off a mountainous road and plunged into River Indus near Gilgit Baltistan's city Skardu, AC Roundu informed

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : At least 20 people were killed on Monday and five others injured when a passenger bus swerved off a mountainous road and plunged into River Indus near Gilgit Baltistan's city Skardu, AC Roundu informed.

He said 25 passengers were onboard the bus that was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when fell into the river. "Five others were injured in the accident," he added.

Giving details of the incident, he said a bus bearing number LED-2586 coming to Skardu from Rawalpindi fell into Indus River near Yulboo Roudu due to reasons yet to be known. The initial reports said 20 passengers have died while 5 other were injured.

AC Roundu said out of five, two injured passengers were shifted to CMH while three were shifted to DHQ Skardu.

All passengers belonged to Baltistan.

He said eight dead bodies have been recovered while search for the rest of the victims was underway by Pakistan Army, rescue workers and locals. Following directives of FCNA, helicopters have also been deployed to take part in the rescue and search operation.

List of the passengers has been displayed at bus office in Skardu from where people can get information about their relatives.

Meanwhile, Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpon has expressed great grief over the tragic accident and issued instructions to the authorities concerned to speed up the rescue operations.