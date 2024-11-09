20 Killed, 50 Injured In Blast At Quetta Railways Station
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:07 AM
Blast took place when Jaffar Express was about to leave for Peshawar at 9am today
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at Quetta Railways station on Saturday.
The latest reports said that the blast took place when people had gathered there to buy tickets and Jaffar Express was about to leave the station.
The poli e and rescue teams rushed to the scene, and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical care.
The train, scheduled to leave for Peshawar at 9am, was also affected by the explosion.
Following the blast, an emergency was declared at the Civil Hospital.
Doctors and paramedical staff were urgently called to the operation theater to provide medical aid.
The bodies and injured were immediately transported to the hospital.
According to the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, the deceased include a woman.
A spokesperson for Civil Hospital stated that 46 of the injured have been brought to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they are receiving all possible medical assistance.
SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch indicated that initial reports suggest the explosion may have been a suicide attack. He noted that the blast occurred at a time when a large number of passengers were on the platform.
Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the explosion at Quetta Railway Station and ordered an immediate investigation.
He described the tragic incident as a condemnable attack on innocent civilians, noting that terrorists are now targeting innocent people, including workers, children and women.
Bugti stated that terrorists deserve no mercy, and authorities already identified several elements involved in multiple terrorist incidents and would continue to pursue them.
According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, police and security forces reached the site, and a report on the incident has been requested.
The bomb disposal squad is also engaged in operations at the scene.
