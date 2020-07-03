20 killed, 9 injured as train hits coaster

SHEIKHUPURA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :-:Twenty people were killed while nine others sustained critical injuries when a train hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing near Farooqabad, some 14 km away from here on Friday.

According to police, people from Pakistani Sikh community were returning to Peshawar after attending a marriage ceremony at Nankana Sahib when Lahore-bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit their coaster at an unmanned level crossing at Jatri road.

As a result, 20 people died on the spot while nine others suffered critical wounds.

Workers of Rescue-1122, civil defence and police reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin visited the accident site and supervised the rescue work.

According to Pakistan Raiways spokesperson, initially 15 people were killed when Lahore-bound 43/Up Shah Hussain Express hit the coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad stations at 1:30 pm.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief Minister Punjab have taken notice of the accident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.