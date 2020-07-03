UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Killed, 9 Injured As Train Hits Coaster

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

20 killed, 9 injured as train hits coaster

SHEIKHUPURA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :-:Twenty people were killed while nine others sustained critical injuries when a train hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing near Farooqabad, some 14 km away from here on Friday.

According to police, people from Pakistani Sikh community were returning to Peshawar after attending a marriage ceremony at Nankana Sahib when Lahore-bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit their coaster at an unmanned level crossing at Jatri road.

As a result, 20 people died on the spot while nine others suffered critical wounds.

Workers of Rescue-1122, civil defence and police reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin visited the accident site and supervised the rescue work.

According to Pakistan Raiways spokesperson, initially 15 people were killed when Lahore-bound 43/Up Shah Hussain Express hit the coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad stations at 1:30 pm.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief Minister Punjab have taken notice of the accident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Peshawar Police Chief Minister Punjab Marriage Road Died Rashid Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Farooqabad SITE Ghazi From

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.