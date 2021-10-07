20 killed, over 200 injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 20 people lost their lives and over 200 reportedly sustained injuries when an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude rocked parts of Balochistan early morning on Thursday.

According to Levies sources the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals of the affected areas.

The sources said six children were among those killed in the earthquake. Emergency was declared in the hospitals. Harnai, the nearest district of the epicenter, was the most affected area where dozens of houses were reportedly damaged.

The earthquake that have depth of 15km jolted Sibi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and some other areas of the province.

Local administration was busy to rescue the affectees.