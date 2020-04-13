20 kite-flyers arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest 20 kite-flyers from different parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have claimed to arrest 20 kite-flyers from different parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that despite government appeal to stay home due to corona virus for protecting themselves from it, the people especially youngsters started kite-flying instead of adopting preventive measures against corona virus.

Therefore, the police took action against kite-flyers and nabbed 20 persons from various parts of the district.

The police also recovered kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.