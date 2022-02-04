20 kite sellers, flyers arrested; 7,150 kites, 127 string rolls recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday seized nearly 7,150 kites and 127 kite flying string rolls besides netting 20 kite sellers and flyers during two days.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police held Hamad Hussain for having 5000 kites and 100 kite flying string rolls.

Civil Lines, Westridge, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Sadiqabad police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Usman, Abdullah, Nadeem, Abdul Basit, Munib, Hussain Shah, Asim, Ehtesham, Usman, Mujahid, Aqib, Usman, Hamza, Muhammad Ashab, Ahmed Siddique, Haroon, Zaheer, Ahmed Hassan and Ali and recovered 2150 kites and 27 string rolls.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.