UrduPoint.com

20 Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested; 7,150 Kites, 127 String Rolls Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

20 kite sellers, flyers arrested; 7,150 kites, 127 string rolls recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday seized nearly 7,150 kites and 127 kite flying string rolls besides netting 20 kite sellers and flyers during two days.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police held Hamad Hussain for having 5000 kites and 100 kite flying string rolls.

Civil Lines, Westridge, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Sadiqabad police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Usman, Abdullah, Nadeem, Abdul Basit, Munib, Hussain Shah, Asim, Ehtesham, Usman, Mujahid, Aqib, Usman, Hamza, Muhammad Ashab, Ahmed Siddique, Haroon, Zaheer, Ahmed Hassan and Ali and recovered 2150 kites and 27 string rolls.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

11 minutes ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

53 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>