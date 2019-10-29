20 law breakers arrested in Faisalabad

The district police arrested 20 law breakers over selling fireworks material, gas decanting and selling loose petrol during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) -:The district police arrested 20 law breakers over selling fireworks material, gas decanting and selling loose petrol during last 24 hours.

According to police report, Adnan and his friend were arrested from Jinnah Colony and Tariq from Chak No 68-GB while handling fireworks material.

Tanveer from Tariqabad, Khalid Hussain from Mohala Aslam Ganj were nabbed on selling loose petrol.

Gulzar, Naeem, Shoaib Aslam, Kashif, Azam, Ijaz, Yasin, Zahid, Tabish, Ilyas, Abu Sufyan, Mukhtar, Shahbaz from Choorrh Majra and Ali Raza and Fayyaz from Rajbah Road over decanting.