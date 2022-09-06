20 law breakers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Tuesday arrested 20 alleged outlaws and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to a spokesman, police teams from different police stations including Bhera,City,Saddar, Sahiwal, Shahpur Saddar, Jhal Chakian and factory area conducted raids and arrested 20 criminals.

The teams also recovered 12 pistols of 12-bore,bullets,290 litres wine and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Separate cases were registered at concerned police stations.