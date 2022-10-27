20 law breakers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 20 outlaws and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to police,the teams from different police stations including Bhera,City,Saddar, Sahiwal, Shahpur Saddar, Jhal Chakian and factory area conducted raids and arrested 20 criminals.

The teams also recovered 18 pistols of 12-bore,bullets,190 litres wine and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Separate cases were registered at concerned police stations.