20 Marriage Halls Sealed

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

20 marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The district administration imposed Rs 6.9 million fines on owners of 106 marriage halls/ marquees for violations of the Marriage Act during the last three weeks.

Teams comprising assistant commissioners and district officers inspected 1,071 marriage halls during the period and registered 27 cases and held 10 caterers for violation of one-dish and time.

In addition, 20 marriage halls were also sealed.

Presiding over a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed officers concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy against Marriage Act violators and take stern legal action against them.

