20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical masks: ADCR

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan said that district administration has declared 20 medical stores as sale points of surgical masks.

Holding a meeting with representatives of pharmacists and medical store associations here on Monday, Tayyab Khan said that district administration utilizing all possible resources to control coronavirus. He said that the deputy commissioner has taken notices on the sale of surgical masks on high rates. He said that five rupees has been announced fixed price of the mask.

He said that strict action would be taken against medical stores involved in selling masks on high rates and added that comprehensive crackdown would be started against hoarders.

Tayyab Khan said that more medical stores would be declared sale point of surgical masks.

Later, he visited different medical stores to check availability of surgical masks along with CEO Health Dr Munawwar Abbas.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Health Dr Munawwar Abbas said that use of surgical mask was not compulsory for every citizen adding that only the people suffering in flue should use it. He said that a meeting of medical store owners has been decided to ensure availability of these masks.