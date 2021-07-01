UrduPoint.com
Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:40 AM

20 medical stores, five clinics sealed in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against medical stores and sealed 20 medical stores and five clinics across the district during last 24 hours.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani.

The medical stores were sealed over violation of drug and DRAP acts, as the stores were doing business without license and selling prohibited and without warranty medicines.

The samples of medicines collected from the medical stores were sent to drug testing laboratory.

Sumail dental clinic and four quacks clinics at Shujabad area were sealed.

CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani said that the operation was launched against elements involved in substandard medicines and quacks.

He said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the masses and added that the operation would continue till culmination of quackery from the district.

