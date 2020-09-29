UrduPoint.com
20-member NA Body On Defence Visits Miranshah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:22 PM

A 20-member Standing Committee of National Assembly on Defence has reached Miranshah, North Waziristan on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A 20-member Standing Committee of National Assembly on Defence has reached Miranshah, North Waziristan on Tuesday.

The committee would be briefed on ongoing intelligence based operations (IBOs), border management including Fencing along Pak-Afghan Border, border posts and forts, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that the delegation will be shown socio-economic projects and efforts for uplifting the area including state of the art sports facilities for local youth to provide them opportunities to compete at national level.

