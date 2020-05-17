20 members motorcycles squad with modern spray machines constituted to eradicate locust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :District administration constituted 20 members motorcycle squad for managing immediate spray to eradicate locust attack at micro-level in the district.

Locust sudden attack in different areas of south Punjab created trouble for the farming community as it was damaging crops especially mangoes and wheat, on large scale.

Administration of district Khanewal constituted a 20 members motorcycle squad for ensuring timely spray locust attacked areas. The squad have modern spray machines and it would work on micro-level. It used to rush in the areas of locust. District administration urged upon farmers to keep informing administration about locust.