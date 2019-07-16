20 million children worldwide missed out on lifesaving vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 1 in 10 children, comprising approximately 20 million missed out on lifesaving vaccines such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus around the world in 2018

Vaccination coverage with three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) and one dose of the measles vaccine were registered to be stalled at around 86 percent against 95 percent globally, said a new data released by WHO and UNICEF, Tuesday.

Globally, since 2010, particular focus was made on DTP3 coverage along with one of the measles, however, against the critical requirement of 95 percent coverage in countries, and communities - to protect against outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases - the coverage continued to persist low with more than one in 10 children registered unvaccinated.

Most unvaccinated children were cited to live in the poorest countries, and are disproportionately in fragile or conflict-affected states. Almost half are in just 16 countries - Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Haiti, Iraq, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In 2018, almost 350,000 measles cases were reported globally, more than doubling from 2017 and in case these children do get sick, they are at risk of the severest health consequences, and least likely to access lifesaving treatment and care.

"Vaccines are one of our most important tools for preventing outbreaks and keeping the world safe," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Acknowledging that most children today are being vaccinated, he regretted that far too many are left behind.

"Unacceptably, it is often those who are most at risk - the poorest, the most marginalized, those touched by conflict or forced from their homes - who are persistently missed," said Director General of WHO.

Measles outbreaks were said to reveal entrenched gaps in coverage, often over many years followed by stark disparities in vaccine access persist across and within countries of all income levels.

This, the report disclosed had resulted in devastating measles outbreaks in many parts of the world,including countries that have high overall vaccination rates.

"Measles is a real time indicator of where we have more work to do to fight preventable diseases," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's Executive Director.

It was emphasized that since measles is extremely contagious therefore any outbreak points to communities that are missing out on vaccines due to access, costs or, in some places, complacency.

Together with partners like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Measles & Rubella Initiative, WHO and UNICEF are supporting countries to strengthen their immunization systems and outbreak response, including by vaccinating all children with routine immunization, conducting emergency campaigns, and training and equipping healthworkers as an essential part of quality Primary healthcare.