20 Million People Suffering From High Blood Pressure In The Country: Dr. Rubaba

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that more than 20 million people in Pakistan were suffering from high blood pressure while the prevalence of the disease was increasing rapidly

Illness can lead to loss of life, blood pressure can lead to heart disease, cerebral vein rupture and kidney disease, which can be fatal, she expressed these views while in a message on the occasion of the World Hypertension Day.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to raise public awareness about the causes, symptoms, treatment and diet of blood pressure in order to prevent such diseases.

"Blood pressure is closely linked to heart disease and most patients with heart disease suffer from overweight and hypertension, so it is important to control obesity and blood pressure to minimize heart disease', she pointed.

She said that the pressure on the blood vessels during heart contraction and dilation is called "blood pressure" saying that hypertension occurs after the age of 40, but is more common in adolescents today.

Common symptoms include headache, dizziness, visual impairment, feeling tired, vomiting, nervousness and difficulty breathing, if left untreated, it can leads to heart attack, stroke and kidney failure, she noted.

She said generally, people with high blood pressure do not realize that he has this condition unless he has a medical examination due to deterioration in his health or some other disease.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the disease of high blood pressure adopt a simple lifestyle to avoid chicken poultry foods and make exercise a part of your daily routine.

She urged the doctors to play their due role to guide people regarding blood pressure with the aim to control it in the area.

