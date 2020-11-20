UrduPoint.com
20 Mln Metric Ton Wheat Production Target To Be Achieved: Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi said that revolutionary steps were being taken for uplift of the agriculture sector.

He said that Punjab government took unprecedented steps for welfare of growers which will definitely benefit the small growers soon.

Provincial minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with wheat cultivation drive at Kabirwala on Friday.

He said that target of wheat cultivation on 16.2 million acres land was set for recent year across the province and added that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve 20 million metric ton wheat production.

He said that Rs 12.54 billion have been earmarked under Prime minister agriculture emergency program to enhance per acre wheat production while Rs 1200 per wheat bag subsidy was being offered on certified wheat seeds.

The minister said that billions of rupee subsidy was being given on fertilizers to reduce per acre cost of production of various crops.

He said that strict monitoring was being made to ensure availability of quality agri inputs in the markets and these all steps being taken for agriculture's progress.

Director General agriculture extension, Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa and scores of growers attended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

