'20 mobile arazi center provides best services in 10 districts'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarrar has said the Board of Revenue launched the service of 20 mobile arazi record units in 10 districts, including Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan ,to provide efficient revenue related services.

In a statement on Friday, he said the mobile arazi record vans were equipped with the latest equipments and were also linked with other arazi centres to facilitate people.

The e-governance based reforms had helped to get rid of patwari culture, he said. As many as 7,514 fard had been issued with 15,825 mutations of land, he added. The facility was especially beneficial for elderly citizens, women and differently-abled persons, he stressed.

The schedule of mobile arazi record centres was displayed at tehsil arazi record centres to keep people informed as this facility had helped to save time and money of people.