20 mobile corona vaccination centers set up in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The health department has set up 20 corona vaccination mobile camps at various public places in the district.

The health department sources said here Tuesday that 10 mobile vaccination centers have been set up in the city and the same number of centers were set up in tehsils of the district.

These centers will remain functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The number of vaccination centers was being increased in the district owing to rush of people at existing centers,said the sources.