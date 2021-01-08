20 modern vehicles, 100 motorcycles to start patrolling in capital soon: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said some 20 modern vehicles and 100 motorcycles would start patrolling in the Federal capital soon to further maintain law and order situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the hectic efforts were being made to cleanse the Islamabad from heinous crimes. A culprit who involved in three dacoity and robbery incidents was arrested here, he added.

The minister said the Interior Ministry had massively closed the check posts in the federal capital and reiterated the modern vehicles and motorcycles would commence patrolling soon in that regard.

He disclosed that investigation in Osama Satti killing was still conducting to award punishment the real culprits to avoid such untoward incidents in future.

Commenting on Mach Balochistan massacre, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would obviously visit Quetta to share his grief and sorrow with the bereaved families of victims in terror incident.

India was involved in terrorism and subversive activities in the country, he added.

Regarding the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Sheikh Rashid said the incumbent government had successfully contained and curbed the coronavirus pandemic. PM Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy was acknowledged by the various world countries as well.

Despite of COVID-19 challenges, he said the national economy was strengthening and boosting swiftly due to prudent policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he categorically said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not tender their resignations and they would contest in the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls as well.