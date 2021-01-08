UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Modern Vehicles, 100 Motorcycles To Start Patrolling In Capital Soon: Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

20 modern vehicles, 100 motorcycles to start patrolling in capital soon: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said some 20 modern vehicles and 100 motorcycles would start patrolling in the Federal capital soon to further maintain law and order situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the hectic efforts were being made to cleanse the Islamabad from heinous crimes. A culprit who involved in three dacoity and robbery incidents was arrested here, he added.

The minister said the Interior Ministry had massively closed the check posts in the federal capital and reiterated the modern vehicles and motorcycles would commence patrolling soon in that regard.

He disclosed that investigation in Osama Satti killing was still conducting to award punishment the real culprits to avoid such untoward incidents in future.

Commenting on Mach Balochistan massacre, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would obviously visit Quetta to share his grief and sorrow with the bereaved families of victims in terror incident.

India was involved in terrorism and subversive activities in the country, he added.

Regarding the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Sheikh Rashid said the incumbent government had successfully contained and curbed the coronavirus pandemic. PM Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy was acknowledged by the various world countries as well.

Despite of COVID-19 challenges, he said the national economy was strengthening and boosting swiftly due to prudent policies of the government.

Replying to a question, he categorically said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not tender their resignations and they would contest in the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Quetta Interior Ministry Law And Order Visit Vehicles Robbery Rashid From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

38 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

38 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

38 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

38 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.