UrduPoint.com

20 More Cases Of Omicron Reported In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

20 more cases of Omicron reported in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more cases of Omicron virus were reported in the provincial capital on Wednesday which brought the number of Omicron patients to 170.

According to the Health department sources, 241 new cases of Coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours in the city, however no death was reported from the deadly virus.

The authorities recorded 4% ratio of coronavirus patients in the city.

According to the spokesperson of the Health department, 27 cases of Omicron were reported in Punjab while 310 new cases of coronavirus were reported from all over the province. The total number of coronavirus patients reached 446,041.

One death was reported due to Corona in the province, the total number of deaths reached 13,073. As many as 18,992 tests of corona were performed during 24 hours in the province. As many as 9,010,231 diagnostic tests have been performed so far in Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.