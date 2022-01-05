20 more cases of Omicron reported in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more cases of Omicron virus were reported in the provincial capital on Wednesday which brought the number of Omicron patients to 170.

According to the Health department sources, 241 new cases of Coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours in the city, however no death was reported from the deadly virus.

The authorities recorded 4% ratio of coronavirus patients in the city.

According to the spokesperson of the Health department, 27 cases of Omicron were reported in Punjab while 310 new cases of coronavirus were reported from all over the province. The total number of coronavirus patients reached 446,041.

One death was reported due to Corona in the province, the total number of deaths reached 13,073. As many as 18,992 tests of corona were performed during 24 hours in the province. As many as 9,010,231 diagnostic tests have been performed so far in Punjab.